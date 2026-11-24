Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis praised North Macedonia’s achievements in digital transformation, alignment with the common foreign and security policy, and public administration reform. “Congratulations, dear Timčo,” he said at the ministerial meeting of the Friends of the Western Balkans group, speaking about the progress of countries seeking to join the European Union, AIM reported.

Gerapetritis is hosting the meeting, which brings together the foreign ministers of six EU member states and six Western Balkan partners. Among the participants is Timčo Mucunski, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, is also attending, while Kaja Kallas, Vice-President of the European Commission and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, was unable to travel to Athens because of an air traffic controllers’ strike in Belgium.

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In his opening remarks at the plenary session, Gerapetritis addressed the momentum behind the European integration process for countries in the region. He stressed that this pace must be maintained, seized and given greater impetus.

Greece’s top diplomat said he welcomed the participation and interest in the meeting. He also reaffirmed Greece’s support for the Western Balkans’ European perspective, launched with the Thessaloniki Agenda in 2003.

Maintaining the momentum of enlargement is the session’s theme. According to Gerapetritis, that momentum is already evident, as shown by the intensive discussions taking place ahead of the next enlargement. The talks, he said, are focused on the institutional solutions needed and ways to provide further support for the partners’ path toward Europe.

He stressed that the region would benefit from the transformative impact of the accession process. Integration into the European Union, he said, “will play an important role in strengthening the Union itself.”

Gerapetritis described the Western Balkans as an area of particular geopolitical importance, situated between Eastern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean, two regions that, he said, are unfortunately hotspots for international crises.

“The Western Balkans is essential to completing the political unity of our continent and creating geographical continuity within the European Union. The countries of the region are our immediate neighbours, with whom we share challenges and a common future. Therefore, the momentum must be maintained and further strengthened,” Greece’s top diplomat concluded.