The death toll from the attack in which Selami Hasani was killed has risen to two. The incident took place the previous day (November 23) in Fier.

Selami Hasani’s nephew, Jakup Hasani, who was injured in the attack, has also died.

Të lidhura None found

The 47-year-old did not survive his injuries despite undergoing surgery and doctors’ efforts at Fier Regional Hospital, where he was in intensive care.

The incident took place at around 9:40 a.m. in the “1 Maji” neighborhood, in the area known as Kodër, in Fier. Selami Hasani was working in the yard of his home when armed individuals approached and opened fire on him in a volley. His nephew, Jakup Hasani, was also seriously injured in the shooting.

The 47-year-old was rushed to Fier Regional Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

He had sustained several gunshot wounds and was taken to intensive care after the operation, where he remained under doctors’ care. Despite efforts to save his life, he did not survive his injuries.

The attack

According to preliminary investigations, several people are suspected of having taken part in the attack.

After the attack, the perpetrators fled in a vehicle, which was found burned a few minutes later in the Dërmenas area, near the Pojan roundabout on the Fier-Vlorë road. Investigators also found two firearms inside the car, which are suspected of having been used in the attack.

Meanwhile, security cameras recorded the vehicle in the area, but the perpetrators have not yet been identified. As part of the investigation, three people have been taken to the police station for questioning about the incident.

Who was Selami Hasani, and what was his criminal past?

Selami Hasani, known as “Sel Çami” or “Seli i Malit,” was a well-known figure to Albanian justice authorities. He had been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his involvement in the killing of Julian Isufaj, the nephew of Arben Isufaj, known as “Ben Qimja.” The incident took place in Fier in March 2002.

On March 25, 2002, a sport utility vehicle was shot at in the area known as “Sheshi i Valutës.” Julian Isufaj and Esat Tare were killed in the attack, while two other people were injured.

Selami Hasani was found guilty in connection with the incident and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was arrested in 2009, after several years on the run. According to media reports, Hasani was released from prison in early November this year, just weeks before he was killed.

Revenge is the main line of inquiry

One of the main lines of inquiry in the attack is revenge, given the long history of conflict between the Hasani and Isufaj families.

The clashes between the families are suspected to date back to 1994, when Enver Isufaj, Arben Isufaj’s father, was killed at a billiards hall in the Sheq area of Fier. According to accounts of the incident, people linked to the Hasani family were involved in the killing.

Years later, in 2002, the killings of Julian Isufaj and Esat Tare further escalated the conflict. Selami Hasani’s sentence for the incident and his recent release from prison are among the factors being examined in the investigation into the latest attack.