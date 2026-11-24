Kosovo has once again begun efforts to amend the Law on the Specialist Chambers and the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office, after an earlier initiative failed to materialize. Prime Minister Albin Kurti and the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) have agreed to continue the process by drafting a new bill, with local and international experts set to take part.

Following a meeting with PDK representatives, it was announced on November 19 that the parties had agreed to continue the initiative. On November 23, Kurti said the experts were expected to complete the draft in the coming days.

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The aim is for the proposed amendments to rest on a more solid legal basis and be implementable in practice. However, the process has raised questions about transparency, the substance of the proposed changes and the political interests that may be tied to the initiative.

Legal expert Blerim Burjani is calling for greater transparency and proposing specific changes to how the Specialist Chambers operate. Political analyst Faton Mehmeti, meanwhile, describes the PDK initiative as an attempt to secure political gains within the party.

Burjani: The process is taking place without transparency, behind closed doors

In comments to “Bota sot,” legal expert Blerim Burjani criticized the way the process is being conducted. He said the public has not been informed either about who is part of the strategic group or which experts are contributing to the preparation of the amendments.

Burjani said the work is being carried out without clear communication with the public and without transparency. He also questioned how seriously the PDK is pursuing the initiative.

“The work is being done entirely without transparency, behind closed doors. There is absolutely no sincerity on this issue. A strategic group has been formed, but the names of its members are unknown, and the experts are not known at all. Parliament is completely opaque to the public. The PDK is uncertain; it does not know whether it is doing the right or the wrong thing with this initiative. Meanwhile, the international community has found the way this issue was handled before unacceptable. Now they are trying to work together on a law with international experts and consultations with the EU,” Burjani said.

He believes there is little room for major changes, as a substantial part of the judicial process has already taken place. Nevertheless, he said, provisions concerning the powers of judicial institutions and the review of decisions could be considered.

“The main work has been done by the Court. Now only the dissatisfied party remains to deal with this matter. It would be better for Parliament to repeal this law—the current one—rather than amend it, because the chances of building something new at this stage are slim; it is too late,” he said.

Burjani proposes transferring the powers of the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court and the Ombudsperson of the Specialist Chambers to the corresponding institutions in Kosovo. He also calls for clearer standards on the admission and assessment of evidence, including the types of testimony that may be presented in court.

“It is now very difficult to make changes in the existing arrangement, but there is always a possibility. For example, the powers of the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court and the Ombudsperson should be transferred to the corresponding institutions in Kosovo. It should then be clarified what constitutes evidence for the prosecution and evidence for the defense, which evidence must meet the requirements to be valid, and what testimony may be presented in court,” Burjani said.

Another of his proposals concerns the levels of judicial review: according to Burjani, the Specialist Chambers should handle cases at first instance, while appeals and constitutional review should fall to the corresponding institutions in Kosovo.

“The first-instance level should be respected as such, while any review of first-instance decisions should be handled by the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court. The three levels should be transferred to Kosovo’s institutions in Kosovo; in other words, the Chambers should handle only first-instance cases, while the others should be transferred to Kosovo,” he stressed.

Burjani warns that political involvement in the process could undermine the professionalism of decision-making. He reiterated his concerns about the lack of transparency among the parties and institutions involved in the initiative.

Mehmeti: The initiative could serve political interests within the PDK

Political analyst Faton Mehmeti views the initiative to amend the Law on the Specialist Chambers as a political move by the PDK. He said the initiative does not necessarily mean that concrete changes are being sought for former KLA leaders.

Mehmeti believes some PDK lawmakers are using the issue to win support and strengthen their positions within the party, at a time when, he said, different factions within the party are competing for control.

“The amendments to the draft law on the Specialist Chambers, initiated by the PDK, are simply a political maneuver and political point-scoring by some lawmakers from the party, who aim to gain points to strengthen their positions within it, at a time when the three factions within the PDK are fighting to take control.

“So, this does not appear to be a genuine concern for Hashim Thaçi or the others, but rather a matter of personal interests and an attempt to gain politically,” Mehmeti said.

He also criticized the Vetëvendosje Movement, saying he sees no genuine commitment from the party on the issue, but rather an attempt to exploit the PDK initiative for political purposes.

The analyst said that even if the amendments are adopted, they could be challenged legally and fail to survive constitutional review.

“Meanwhile, the Vetëvendosje Movement does not appear to be taking this issue particularly seriously either, apart from trying to exploit politically what it considers the PDK’s hypocrisy.

“In reality, there appears to be nothing concrete or serious in this initiative. Even if the amendments were hypothetically adopted, they could be overturned by the Constitutional Court within the Specialist Chambers. Therefore, this issue appears to be more of an attempt to secure political gains within the PDK than an initiative with any real aim of bringing about change,” Mehmeti concluded in comments to “Bota sot.”