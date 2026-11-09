Prattipati and Sveçla discuss deepening US-Kosovo security cooperation

Anu Prattipati, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Kosovo, met with Interior Minister Xhelal Sveçla. They discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and policing.

The parties addressed the importance of regional stability, close coordination between institutions and progress toward shared objectives in the security sector.

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The meeting was announced by the US Embassy in Kosovo, which highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two countries in this area.

US-Kosovo engagement in the security sector includes support for strengthening institutions and building the capacities of the Kosovo Police, with the aim of improving responses to security challenges and ensuring public order and safety.

The meeting between Prattipati and Sveçla is part of ongoing contacts between US representatives and Kosovo institutions, where issues of mutual interest and ways to increase coordination in the security sector are discussed.