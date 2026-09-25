A drone explodes in northern Gaza, killing two Israeli soldiers

Two Israeli soldiers have died in northern Gaza after a small drone they were using during a military operation crashed and exploded several minutes later.

Të lidhura None found

The Israeli military said the victims were reservists aged 24 and 23, serving in the 7007th Battalion of the Jerusalem Brigade. The two soldiers were using FPV drones, devices that can be used to transport explosives or attack targets.

The incident was recorded on Thursday afternoon at a military post located inside the security zone in northern Gaza. Initial investigation findings indicate that one of the drones completed its mission, while the other crashed during takeoff for a reason that has not yet been clarified.

After the crash, the two soldiers approached the damaged device and picked it up. The drone exploded at that moment, seriously injuring both of them. They were taken to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon, but doctors were unable to save their lives.

Following the incident, the Israeli military decided to temporarily suspend the use of small drones capable of carrying or dropping explosives. The suspension also includes suicide drones and devices used to drop munitions.

Military authorities are continuing their investigation to clarify the circumstances that led to the drone’s crash and explosion.