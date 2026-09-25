Shooting of young man in Lezhë/ Security cameras shed light on the conflict! Suspects fled by car, father and son wanted (NAMES)

New details have emerged about yesterday’s shooting in the village of Manati, Lezhë. According to the investigation, the incident is suspected to have occurred following a dispute between two people—a father and son—and a service center employee, Danjel Pikuli.

Të lidhura None found

The dispute arose after the father and son, Gjergj and Seldo Voci, had taken their vehicle in for repairs and later clashed over payment for the service.

Payment for the vehicle’s repair appears to have been the source of the dispute, which later ended with the use of a firearm.

During the altercation, Daniel Pikuli suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was urgently transported to the Trauma Hospital in Tirana. The young man underwent surgery and is currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the two people suspected of involvement in the incident—the father and son—have been identified by police and declared wanted.

Security cameras also captured the moment of the conflict, in which the three people are suspected to have initially been involved in a physical altercation.

Later, one of them shot Pikuli with a firearm. After the incident, the two suspects fled in a Volkswagen vehicle.

Police managed to track the vehicle’s movements as far as Shënkoll in Lezhë, while security camera footage from businesses along the Lezhë-Laç highway was seized in order to document the route taken after they left the scene.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigation to fully clarify the circumstances and document the responsibility of the people declared wanted.