Your time is running out, Rama!”/ Le Figaro echoes anti-government revolt in Albania: 167 arrested, prime minister refuses to resign

Prestigious French newspaper Le Figaro has drawn attention to the mass protests in Albania, describing Prime Minister Edi Rama as the main target of a major protest movement that has swept the country.

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According to the French newspaper, protesters have demanded his removal from power, while the head of government has ruled out the possibility of resigning.

In its article, Le Figaro describes the fierce clashes on “Dëshmorët e Kombit” Boulevard in Tirana, where for hours neither the police nor the protesters were willing to retreat.

The boulevard, where the Prime Minister’s Office is also located, has become one of the main points of confrontation between citizens and law enforcement forces.

“Your time is near,” protesters were reportedly heard chanting. Many of them were university students and high school pupils, including some very young people.

Clashes with police and the protest toll

The French newspaper also focuses on the escalation of the situation in the capital’s streets. According to the article, riot police responded to the throwing of stones, fireworks and Molotov cocktails with water cannons and tear gas. Rubber bullets were also used at the scene.

Referring to statements by State Police chief Skënder Hita, Le Figaro writes that the use of rubber bullets was confirmed, but described as limited.

According to figures published in the article, 167 people have been arrested since the protests began, while 388 people are facing criminal charges.

Meanwhile, 132 police officers have reportedly been injured and seven officers suspended for excessive use of force.

“All my life, I have known only Edi Rama”

The article also conveys the testimony of a 25-year-old protester, who expressed his dissatisfaction with the prime minister and his years in power. “I am 25 years old. All my life, I have known only Edi Rama: as mayor of Tirana or as prime minister since 2013. Him and his dark dealings,” the protester was quoted as telling the French newspaper. Through this report, Le Figaro reflects the tensions that have emerged in Albania, where the protests have placed Prime Minister Edi Rama at the center of criticism, while clashes with police and the toll of arrests and injuries have marked another dimension of the crisis that has unfolded in the country.