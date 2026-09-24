Rain downpours and temperature drop, here’s how the weather will be in the coming days

After a sunny day with temperatures up to 26 degrees Celsius, a powerful cloud system will sweep across Albanian territory overnight, bringing rain and downpours.

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“Rain will be heaviest initially in the northwest and western areas, then will shift toward the southwest and south. Downpours will be more frequent during the night and the early hours of Friday, while during the day the rain will gradually ease,” said meteorologist Tanja Porja.

According to her, Friday will bring a drop in temperatures, especially in the north and northeast, while maximum temperatures are expected to range from 23-24 degrees Celsius only in the southwest.

“The capital is expected to be quite cool at noon tomorrow due to the cloud cover and rain, which will often come as downpours not only in the capital but across most of Albanian territory, especially during the night and morning hours,” Porja stressed.

According to her, on Saturday rainfall will be confined to isolated areas during the early hours, while from midday the weather will improve and the sun will return.

“The weekend and the beginning of next week are expected to bring mostly clear weather and high temperatures. On Sunday highs may reach 28 degrees Celsius, while on Monday and Tuesday temperatures are expected to reach 29 degrees or even higher.”