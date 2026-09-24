117-day protest and arrest of former SHISH director / Ambassador Alberti from Korça: We carefully monitor dynamics in Albania

During a visit to Korça, the Italian ambassador to Tirana, Marco Alberti, shared with press representatives his views on the current political climate and recent developments in the justice system in the country.

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In response to journalists’ interest in the tense political atmosphere, the diplomat emphasized that the Italian government is closely following all developments, focusing especially on the opposition protests that have lasted 117 days and SPAK’s investigative actions against high state figures.

“It is true that we carefully monitor these manifestations. But it must be clarified that it is not within the competences of an ambassador speaking on behalf of another country to give judgments or personal opinions on this matter. We are simply observing the situation and respecting what is happening,” he said.

Regarding the house arrest measure against Vlora Hyseni, who previously headed the State Intelligence Service, Ambassador Alberti was reserved. He explained that his mandate focuses exclusively on managing bilateral relations and for that reason he could not formulate a stance on this specific case.

Continuing the conversation, the ambassador shifted focus to the strategic partnership between the two friendly nations and Albania’s path toward the European Union. He emphasized Italy’s commitment to deepening its presence in Albania, aiming to give a new dimension to bilateral ties.

Alberti revealed that the volume of Italian investments in the country has reached the figure of about 1 billion euros. In addition, he announced the opening of approximately 600 to 700 new jobs that will be created thanks to future projects. According to him, enriching economic cooperation is a key pillar that directly supports Albania’s aspirations for European integration.

The diplomat also mentioned that Italy is engaged in priority sectors such as artificial intelligence, the digital field, and the defense industry. The ultimate goal, he underlined, remains strengthening the domestic economy so that young people and future generations see their future in Albania, contributing to the country’s growth and well-being, instead of emigrating.

The ambassador’s presence in Korça was connected to another important event: the inauguration of the “Thoma Turtulli” Children’s Library. After an extensive reconstruction process, this space has been transformed into a modern environment, dedicated to promoting reading, knowledge, and creativity among children.