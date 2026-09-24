European Union expresses regret that Serbia has not taken appropriate measures over the Banjska attack

Three years ago, an armed group of Serbs carried out an attack against the Kosovo Police in Banjska, Zvečan. During this attack, Sergeant Afrim Bunjaku lost his life, while in the armed clash that followed, three of the Serb attackers were killed.

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On the third anniversary of this event, the European Union expressed regret over the fact that Serbia has not taken the necessary measures against suspects located on its territory.

An EU spokesperson stressed that the bloc has repeatedly called for those responsible to face justice and expressed regret that, so far, Serbia has not taken the appropriate actions to arrest and prosecute those located in Serbia on the relevant charges.

Milan Radoičić, former deputy leader of the Serb List — the main party of Serbs in Kosovo, which enjoys Belgrade’s support — has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Radoičić has a registered address in Serbia, while Kosovo authorities have repeatedly requested his extradition to face justice.

The EU spokesperson added that Brussels expects full cooperation from Serbia through the existing mutual legal assistance channel and noted that the issue has remained pending for a long time, calling for it to be addressed as soon as possible.

According to the EU statement, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, raised the Banjska issue during a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in New York.

Also in New York, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti discussed the Banjska attack in his meeting with Kallas.

Kurti stated that Radoičić and other people involved in the attack are being “protected by the president of Serbia” and that he has sought EU support to pressure Serbia on this issue.

In addition to the European Union, the United States has also repeatedly demanded that those involved in the attack face justice.

Kosovo has filed an indictment against 45 people for the Banjska attack, including Radoičić. So far, trials have been held only for three individuals, who have been sentenced by the first-instance court: one to 30 years in prison and the other two to life imprisonment.