Newborn baby dies in Italy, 22 medical staff under investigation

Investigations have been launched by the Perugia Prosecutor’s Office after a newborn lost his life just a few hours after birth. Authorities are examining the actions of 22 healthcare professionals from the hospitals of Foligno and Perugia.

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The parents had named the baby Pietro, who was born on September 16 in the Foligno hospital. According to initial reports, the birth was complicated and ended with the application of an obstetric vacuum. In the following hours, the infant’s health deteriorated rapidly, prompting the medical team to order an urgent transfer to the intensive care unit of the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Perugia.

Upon arrival at the hospital center, Pietro’s condition was extremely critical. Despite the uninterrupted efforts of specialist doctors, the baby could not survive his injuries. After the tragedy, the parents filed a complaint with the police, seeking a full clarification of the circumstances of the death and verifying whether medical protocols had been meticulously followed.

As part of the investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the seizure of all clinical records from both hospitals, identifying 22 individuals, among doctors and nurses, who were involved in the care of the 32-year-old mother and her son.

These healthcare workers have been officially registered as suspects for involuntary manslaughter, although so far no concrete individual responsibility has been determined.

The investigation will reconstruct the entire chain of medical assistance, starting from the management of the birth in Foligno, the monitoring of the baby in the following hours, the clinical decision-making, the moment of the decision for transfer to Perugia, the transport process itself, and the treatment provided in the neonatal intensive therapy.

To shed light on the cause of death, a detailed expert analysis of the medical documents will be carried out, along with an autopsy. Only after the conclusion of these examinations will it be possible to say whether it was a case of unavoidable fatal consequences or whether there were failings on the part of the professionals involved.