Xi Jinping in Washington: China and the US, leading powers in artificial intelligence, have a responsibility to steer it toward the common good

During joint statements in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the leading position both countries hold in the artificial intelligence sector. Standing alongside his American counterpart, Donald Trump, Xi stressed the obligation to ensure that this technology becomes a positive force.

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The Chinese head of state made it clear that both China and the United States possess the capabilities and bear the burden of developing and managing artificial intelligence for the common good. He added that it is essential for its evolution to remain strictly under human control and to serve the improvement of people’s quality of life.

In his remarks, Xi also raised the issue of a “historic responsibility” that Beijing and Washington share in advancing the development and progress of all humanity.

The development of artificial intelligence was expected to take center stage on the agenda of talks between the two leaders. Earlier in the day, President Trump had referred to the topic on social media, calling it “a major subject of discussion,” but expressed a desire to leave the situation exactly as it stands.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 17:45

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