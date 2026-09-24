Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed at the White House by Trump and Melania for state visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived moments ago at the White House, where he was welcomed by his American counterpart, Donald Trump, as part of an official state visit.

During the day today, the two leaders will have a bilateral meeting, which will be followed by an official dinner in the evening.

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On Thursday, President Trump announced that on Friday he will personally accompany Xi Jinping to the National Archives of the United States, where they will have the opportunity to see up close some of the most important historical documents, such as the Declaration of Independence and the American Constitution.

During a speech held at the White House, Trump stressed that the arrival of President Xi and Mrs. Peng coincides with a symbolic moment for the American nation, namely the 250th anniversary of its founding.

He revealed that tomorrow’s program includes a visit to the National Archives, where some of the most precious relics of this proud history will be exhibited.

Further, Trump added that the delegation will also see artifacts that testify to the early cultural exchanges between China and the United States, describing them as evidence of a long and extraordinarily precious relationship, characterized by something truly impressive.

Drawing a parallel with the past, he noted that just as the ancestors traveled across the oceans hundreds of years ago to trade, to educate themselves and to form a better world, both countries continue to walk on the same path, a fact for which he expressed deep pride.