Police violence against students, civil society activists file criminal complaint with SPAK against PM Rama and police chief

Ten civil society activists filed a criminal complaint on Tuesday with the Special Prosecution Against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) against Prime Minister Edi Rama and General Director of Police Skënder Hita over police violence against students.

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In their complaint, the activists list six charges related to the alleged actions and inactions of officials regarding the protests and the treatment of citizens.

According to the complaint, they claim that actions were carried out that violate fundamental rights and freedoms, including freedom of expression and assembly, as well as the physical and psychological integrity of individuals.

The six points listed in the complaint are:

1. Genocide against a part of society, through what the complainants describe as isolation, discrimination, lynching and devaluation, accompanied by violence, persecution and physical and psychological harm.

2. Exercising influence to carry out illegal actions, through promising money to law enforcement officers.

3. Abuse of office, with actions alleged to have brought consequences to the interests of citizens.

4. Issuing unlawful orders, which, according to the complainants, violate individual freedom and integrity.

5. Failure to take measures to end the state of unlawfulness.

6. Carrying out actions to obstruct freedom of expression and assembly.