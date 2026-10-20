Head of the Lecturers’ Union clashes with MIA director! Government representative forced to leave

A debate took place in front of the Prime Minister’s Office between the head of the Lecturers’ Union, Aleksandër Kovaçi, and MIA director Manjola Hasa.

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Kovaçi asked Hasa to leave the area, accusing her presence of heightening tensions and provoking the protest.

“Leave here, because you are provoking the protest,” he told the government representative, who had gone there to deliver an invitation to dialogue.

Following the verbal clash with the head of the Lecturers’ Union, Manjola Hasa moved to another area near the Prime Minister’s Office, where she continued to remain outside the building.