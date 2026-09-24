Petrovska: for two years we discussed within SDSM, proposals and solutions were neglected

Slavjanka Petrovska, a deputy from SDSM and former Minister of Defense, today explained the reasons that pushed the dissatisfaction within the party to come to light publicly. She spoke during a press conference of the organizers of the platform “Conversation for the future at 12:05”.

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According to her, before the platform became publicly active, internal discussions had been held within SDSM for almost two years, with the party chairman Venko Filipçe also involved.

Petrovska emphasized that these talks did not bring tangible results and that some of the essential reforms in the system were not implemented.

“For a long time I spoke internally, I held several meetings with the party chairman and they ended either in silence, or with an approval that was not followed by actions. That is why after two years we decided to come out openly,” Petrovska said.

In her speech, she also revealed that the current SDSM leadership had offered her positions to join the leadership structure, but she had not accepted the terms on which these proposals were presented.

“I received undignified offers from the leadership to become part of it, on the condition that I sweep things under the rug. I did not agree,” she declared.

In conclusion, Petrovska stressed that the people engaged in this platform do not constitute the problem of SDSM, but on the contrary, they could be part of the solution for the situation the party finds itself in.