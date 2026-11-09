PD boycotts Electoral Reform Commission, Balla: If it does not return by November 30, PS will submit its proposals to Parliament; we have three-fifths of the…

After the Democratic Party (PD) failed to attend today’s meeting of the Electoral Reform Commission, Socialist Party (PS) parliamentary group leader Taulant Balla said the majority would continue working to complete the reform, whether or not the opposition takes part.

According to Balla, the commission must finish its work by November 30. He accused PD of trying to obstruct the process through its boycott and of setting off “firecrackers” in what he called a state of “political death.”

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Balla said the commission had no reason to suspend its work because of the boycott. He called on PD to present all its proposals to the commission for discussion, rather than use the veto right that, he said, the majority had granted the opposition.

Although PS holds three-fifths of the votes in Parliament, Balla stressed that the opposition had been given veto rights. He warned that if PD does not return to the commission, the Socialists could submit their proposals to Parliament and pass them with the votes they have.

Among the changes the majority wants included in the reform, Balla mentioned representation on municipal councils, in a specified proportion, for the small municipalities that were merged during the territorial reform.

Another proposal he mentioned was restoring vote counting at polling stations, which Balla said would significantly shorten the time needed to announce the results. He also referred to a 2020 formula for removing political influence from election commissions.

As for the lists of candidates for municipal councils, Balla said he opposed opening them. He clarified that this was his position as a member of Parliament and a politician with many years of experience.