42-year-old worker dies after balcony collapses in Naples

42-year-old worker dies after balcony collapses in Naples

A worker died on Monday morning in Naples, Italy, after the balcony where he was carrying out work collapsed.

The accident happened on Matteo Renato Imbriani Street, in the Materdei area. The victim was on the balcony when the structure suddenly gave way.

Të lidhura

None found

According to Italian media, the man was 42 and was maintaining a balcony on an apartment building. He fell from a height of several meters and, despite the efforts of emergency services, could not be saved.

Police and firefighters went to the scene, while authorities have launched an investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the collapse. Initial suspicions are that the incident was a workplace accident. Investigators are also examining the condition of the structure and the circumstances in which the work was being carried out.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 15:32

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