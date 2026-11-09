New equipment for dispersing protesters / Hita: Donated by a partner country!

Mundësia Party MP Erald Kapri has called on State Police Director General Skënder Hita to be transparent about the special equipment police used to manage protests in Tirana.

During discussions in the Committee on Internal Affairs, Kapri raised concerns about the use of four water cannon trucks and drones that released tear gas during the protest.

Të lidhura None found

He also asked whether the detention of journalists or police violence against them had been investigated, citing the case of a Dutch journalist at the previous day’s protest.

In response, State Police Director Skënder Hita said no money from the state budget had been spent on the new vehicles.

According to him, the special equipment, including the water cannon trucks, drones and weapons used at protests, was made available to the police and donated by partner police forces.

“As for the new vehicles, zero lek was spent from the state budget. The police use the special equipment at their disposal, and its use complies with the relevant laws and Council of Ministers decisions. This includes special vehicles, water cannon trucks, drones and the rifles used at protests. They were made available to us and donated by partner police forces,” Hita said.

Skënder Hita also rejected claims that Serbian experts were present or that the acoustic devices mentioned by the MP had been used.

The exchanges

Erald Kapri: In the management of the protest, we noticed the addition of some equipment: four water cannon trucks, as well as drones that released tear gas.

I want to know whether you have investigated the detention of journalists or police violence against them at the protest. Yesterday there was a specific case involving a Dutch journalist.

I want to know who donated to the police the equipment you used to forcibly disperse the students’ protest in Tirana.

Skënder Hita: As for the new vehicles, zero lek was spent from the state budget. The police use the special equipment at their disposal, and its use complies with the relevant laws and Council of Ministers decisions. This includes special vehicles, water cannon trucks, drones and the rifles used at protests. They were made available to us and donated by partner police forces.

Erald Kapri: When I asked for accountability and information, your answer was superficial. I asked about the equipment, and you said it had been made available by another country, but you did not say which country it came from. We need to know for the sake of transparency. If it came from an EU country, that is one thing; if it came from a dictatorial or semi-dictatorial country, that is another. Does your inventory of donated equipment include an acoustic cannon of the kind used in Serbia to disperse protesters? Have you brought in experts from Serbia to help you manage protests?

Skënder Hita: The MP is speaking based on reports or news he has seen in the media, claiming that Serbian experts have arrived or that noise devices used in Serbia have been deployed. None of those things has happened. No foreign police officer has come here to take part in managing the protests or to advise us. You are also speculating with the figures and claims you make.