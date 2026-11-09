Official suspected of threatening Donika Kadaj-Bujupi’s son with a gun

An official at the Ministry of Economy is suspected of threatening the son of former Kosovo Assembly member Donika Kadaj-Bujupi with a gun on ministry premises today.

According to published reports, the suspect is Sami Shaqiri, a Ministry of Economy employee who was arrested by police after the incident.

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Former assembly member Donika Kadaj-Bujupi confirmed his arrest to Gazeta Sinjali.

The incident is suspected to have followed a dispute over a disciplinary committee. The disagreement reportedly began when the former assembly member’s son refused to take part in the committee, saying he was Shaqiri’s superior.

Before the incident, Shaqiri had allegedly emailed him a request to complete a form. Bujupi replied that Shaqiri should complete the document himself and then submit it to him for signature.

The situation allegedly escalated when Shaqiri followed Bujupi into a restroom at the ministry, where he is alleged to have threatened him with a gun.

Kosovo Police arrested Shaqiri after the incident.