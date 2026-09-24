Agron Shehaj condemns Vlora Hyseni’s threat against Klodiana Lala: Rama must react

The head of the “Mundësia” Party, Agron Shehaj, has reacted after the threat that journalist Klodiana Lala received from former SHISH director Vlora Hyseni. Invited to the News24 studio, on the show “Minuta e Parë” with Ola Bruko, he described the fact that the journalist was attacked near the doors of the Special Court as an ugly and unacceptable event.

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According to him, Prime Minister Edi Rama must take a stand on this case. Shehaj added that the message of the former SHISH official was not aimed solely at Klodiana Lala, but at all media and journalists who are bringing her affairs to light.

He expressed solidarity with journalist Klodiana Lala and called the threat against her an ugly and unacceptable act. According to him, this message is not addressed simply to a journalist who was doing her duty, but to all media and journalists who work honestly to inform public opinion about the daily injustices of this government.

Shehaj said that in a normal country the prime minister should have reacted, since a journalist was attacked in front of the courthouse doors. Instead of remaining silent, he should have spoken, taken a stand, and defended the media and the journalist. However, he added that he does not expect such a reaction, because the language used in this case is similar to that used by the prime minister and those in power.

In the end, he emphasized that the phenomenon must be treated as a whole. According to him, the message that was given was that whoever attacks them will face threats, slander, and blackmail; if you deal with them, they blackmail you.