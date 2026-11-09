LSH: Government proposal for the bar exam treats Albanian as a foreign or minority language

Ziadin Sela’s Albanian League responded to the government’s proposal, saying that although Albanian is an indigenous language and is recognized by law as an official language, its use has been obstructed until now, and it is now being placed in the same category as foreign or minority languages.

According to LSH, the proposal for the bar exam allows the theoretical section to be taken in the language in which candidates studied, including English and Turkish, but requires the practical section to be taken only in Macedonian. The party describes this as reinforcing OBRM-PDUKM’s project to devalue Albanian.

Të lidhura None found

The statement says the policy aims to turn Albanians into foreigners and tourists in their own country, and that the proposal’s impact will also be felt in other fields.

LSH emphasizes that Albanians are the country’s second-largest ethnic community. For this reason, it says, Albanian should have the status of a second official language, in accordance with the Constitution and the current Law on the Use of Languages.

Any other solution, including the one proposed by the government, would be unconstitutional, illegal and degrading to Albanians, who, according to LSH, make up more than 30% of the total population.