Ministry of Economy confirms firearm incident between two of its officials

An official at the Ministry of Economy is suspected of threatening a colleague, who is also his direct supervisor, with a firearm. The ministry confirmed that the incident took place on its premises.

According to the ministry’s statement, the incident was reported to the Kosovo Police, and the suspect was arrested following the relevant procedures. Witnesses and those involved were interviewed and gave statements to the competent authorities.

Të lidhura None found

The ministry also said that disciplinary proceedings had been underway against the suspect since September over matters related to breaches of his duties and responsibilities at work.

In its statement, the ministry described the attack as very serious and unacceptable. It called on the justice authorities to prioritize threats involving firearms, intimidation and any action that endangers human health or life.

The ministry said it would take all measures within its authority, in accordance with applicable law, to address the case institutionally and any possible disciplinary or administrative responsibility. It stressed that employee safety and a safe, professional working environment remain priorities.

The case is being investigated by the competent justice authorities. The ministry said it would make no further comment on the circumstances of the incident until it receives their report.