Ministry of Economy confirms firearm incident between two of its officials

Ministry of Economy confirms firearm incident between two of its officials

An official at the Ministry of Economy is suspected of threatening a colleague, who is also his direct supervisor, with a firearm. The ministry confirmed that the incident took place on its premises.

According to the ministry’s statement, the incident was reported to the Kosovo Police, and the suspect was arrested following the relevant procedures. Witnesses and those involved were interviewed and gave statements to the competent authorities.

Të lidhura

None found

The ministry also said that disciplinary proceedings had been underway against the suspect since September over matters related to breaches of his duties and responsibilities at work.

In its statement, the ministry described the attack as very serious and unacceptable. It called on the justice authorities to prioritize threats involving firearms, intimidation and any action that endangers human health or life.

The ministry said it would take all measures within its authority, in accordance with applicable law, to address the case institutionally and any possible disciplinary or administrative responsibility. It stressed that employee safety and a safe, professional working environment remain priorities.

The case is being investigated by the competent justice authorities. The ministry said it would make no further comment on the circumstances of the incident until it receives their report.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 17:47

Tags: , , ,
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments

VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments
Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections

Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections
Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion

Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion
After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia

After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet