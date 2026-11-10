Mickoski says he is shocked and offended by Blendi Hodai’s statements

Mickoski says he is shocked and offended by Blendi Hodai’s statements

Recent statements by Blendi Hodai, head of the Forum for Educational Change, have prompted a response from Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who said he felt offended and shocked by them. He also expressed regret that Hodai had not attended meetings where representatives of student movements discussed the student meal allowance.

Speaking as a parent, professor and full university professor, Mickoski described his reaction as one of unpleasant surprise and shock at the way Hodai had, in his view, insulted full professors. The prime minister stressed that both he and the education minister are full professors and have helped generations of students gain knowledge they need for their future lives and families.

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The dispute follows a lawsuit the Forum for Educational Change filed on Friday against the Ministry of Education and Science in the Administrative Court. According to the Forum, the minister has failed to meet her legal obligation to adjust the student meal allowance in line with inflation. Hodai said that a person who breaks the law is called a criminal and that, in this case, the Ministry of Education had also failed to comply with the law.

Asked about the demand to increase the student meal allowance, Mickoski said subsidized food funds could enable students to receive additional discounts at retail chains. However, he did not name the stores where those benefits would be offered, specify the size of the discounts or say when they would take effect.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 03:30

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