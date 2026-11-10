Between 600 and 700 babies are born prematurely in Skopje each year, as doctors face the challenge of keeping them alive

Between 600 and 700 babies are born prematurely in Skopje each year, as doctors face the challenge of keeping them alive

The University Clinic for Gynecology and Obstetrics in Skopje handles between 600 and 700 premature births each year. The institution released these figures in November, the month dedicated to raising awareness of babies born prematurely.

The phenomenon extends worldwide: approximately 15 million babies are born prematurely each year. According to the figures released, premature births account for one in every ten births globally.

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For the clinic, the birth of each of these babies brings a difficult struggle for survival, one also experienced by their families and medical teams. The institution describes them as babies with tiny bodies but great courage, while their parents navigate anxiety and hope and healthcare professionals strive to save every life.

In its announcement, the clinic also reported a change in the date of World Prematurity Day. Starting in 2026, the World Health Organization’s calendar sets the observance for November 15, instead of the previous date of November 17.

Doctors’ message is that every life, however small, deserves the best possible chance at a future.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 03:31

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