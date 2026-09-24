EULEX assessment: Kosovo Correctional Service, a model for the region and Europe

During a meeting in Pristina, the head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission, Antero Lopez, positioned the Kosovo Correctional Service at the top of the regional list, assessing it as a benchmark standard even for various countries on the continent.

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This was announced through an official statement of the KCS, after the reception that the general director, Ismail Dibrani, reserved for the senior European official.

According to the announcement, Lopez congratulated the correctional institution on the successes achieved so far and considered its work as leading not only in the region, but as an example that can be followed by many European states.

Highlighting progress in the areas of rehabilitation and reintegration, the head of EULEX noted that Kosovo is doing extraordinary work in returning former prisoners to the community, referring to his statement cited by the KCS.

For his part, director Dibrani emphasized that the professional achievements of the service and the improvement of standards are the fruit of close and ongoing cooperation with EULEX and international allies.

During the discussion, Dibrani presented to Lopez the progress of the correctional system’s development plans, singling out several projects with international recognition. Among them, the initiative “Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Health Care” was mentioned, which was honored by the International Corrections and Prisons Association. Also, the project “Art from Prison: Transforming Imprisonment into Opportunity” ranked among the top five in the EuroPris awards.

In the end, both sides confirmed their commitment to deepening the partnership in the field of professional development and programs for the rehabilitation and reintegration of convicted individuals.