Kosovo Assembly to hold session Thursday, with four international agreements under review

Kosovo Assembly to hold session Thursday, with four international agreements under review

The Kosovo Assembly will meet on Thursday, November 12, at 10:00 a.m. Arbërie Nagavci, head of the Vetëvendosje Movement’s parliamentary group, announced the date and time of the next session on Monday after a meeting of the Assembly Presidency.

According to Nagavci, lawmakers will begin with statements outside the agenda and parliamentary questions. They are then expected to consider four international agreements in the field of justice, which passed the Committee on Legislation on Monday.

Të lidhura

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After the agreements, the agenda includes an interpellation with the health minister, initiated by the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK). The session will continue with a substantive motion on energy.

The energy debate was initiated by Besnik Tahiri, head of the Alliance’s parliamentary group. He described it as one of Kosovo’s most important issues, citing electricity shortages, the price of electricity and transactions to purchase it.

Tahiri criticized the Kurti government and said more than 1 billion euros had been spent on electricity purchases during its six years in power. In his view, the matter requires investigation by both the Prosecutor’s Office and Parliament. He called it unbelievable that B1 had not been renovated in six years and said it is currently out of operation and will not be brought back online this winter.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 13:16

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