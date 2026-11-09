Georgievski accuses ZNAM of turning the language of the bar exam into an interethnic issue

Former Prime Minister Ljupčo Georgievski has criticized the ZNAM party, saying it has no political ideas and is turning the issue of the language used in the bar exam into a problem between ethnic groups.

In a Facebook post, Georgievski said that for months ZNAM has been repeating the same position: that it will defend the Macedonian language in the bar exam to the end.

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“For months, the ZNAM party has repeated just one topic like a broken record: They will defend the Macedonian language in the initial judicial exam to the end (otherwise, you wouldn’t be able to hear a Macedonian song in Kumanovo),” Georgievski wrote.

According to the former prime minister, the problem involves two fundamental issues: a complete lack of political action and the deliberate stoking of a minor issue until it becomes a major multiethnic problem.

His response comes at a time when the use of the Albanian language in the bar exam has become a topic of political debate in the country.