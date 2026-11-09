Georgievski accuses ZNAM of turning the language of the bar exam into an interethnic issue

Georgievski accuses ZNAM of turning the language of the bar exam into an interethnic issue

Former Prime Minister Ljupčo Georgievski has criticized the ZNAM party, saying it has no political ideas and is turning the issue of the language used in the bar exam into a problem between ethnic groups.

In a Facebook post, Georgievski said that for months ZNAM has been repeating the same position: that it will defend the Macedonian language in the bar exam to the end.

Të lidhura

None found

“For months, the ZNAM party has repeated just one topic like a broken record: They will defend the Macedonian language in the initial judicial exam to the end (otherwise, you wouldn’t be able to hear a Macedonian song in Kumanovo),” Georgievski wrote.

According to the former prime minister, the problem involves two fundamental issues: a complete lack of political action and the deliberate stoking of a minor issue until it becomes a major multiethnic problem.

His response comes at a time when the use of the Albanian language in the bar exam has become a topic of political debate in the country.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 15:34

Tags: , ,
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments

VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments
Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections

Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections
Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion

Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion
After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia

After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet