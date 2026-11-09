Shiroka Pula meets Ambassador Rudolph, contribution of diaspora in Germany praised

Kosovo’s president, Justina Shiroka Pula, met with Rainer Rudolph, Germany’s ambassador in Pristina.

According to the Presidency, the discussion reaffirmed the excellent relations between Kosovo and Germany, as well as the partnership the two countries have built over the years.

Të lidhura None found

Shiroka Pula thanked Germany for its continued support during Kosovo’s efforts to achieve freedom, independence and statehood. She stressed that this support remains important as the country continues toward Euro-Atlantic integration.

The meeting also recognized the Albanian diaspora in Germany, which serves as an important link between the two countries and helps strengthen relations between their peoples, the statement said.