Fled on a scooter after bank robbery, Greek media reveal previous charges against Robert Duka

The arrest of 50-year-old Robert Duka in Tirana has also been reported by Greek media, which have covered his criminal past.

Greek outlet Protothema writes that Duka, also known as Albert Duka, was accused of links to an organized criminal group suspected of carrying out 28 bank robberies in Greece.

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Tirana police arrested him as part of Operation “Bank Robber.” He is suspected of carrying out two armed robberies in the capital, on June 2 and November 2, 2026, in the Komuna e Parisit area. A total of around €75,000 is believed to have been taken in the two robberies.

The most recent incident took place on November 2, at around 10:45 a.m. According to reports, the masked individual, dressed in black, rode an electric scooter to the bank, entered the branch and locked the door, preventing those inside from leaving. He then threatened the security guard and the teller with a gun.

The perpetrator took around €60,000 in various currencies and fled on the electric scooter. The other robbery took place five months earlier, on June 2, at another bank in the same area, where around €15,000 is believed to have been taken.

Greek media reports also focus on the 50-year-old’s suspected links to criminal activity in Greece. According to the reports, Albanian authorities kept him under surveillance for several days because they suspected he was preparing to leave for the neighboring country again.

The article also notes that Duka’s wife works at another banking institution in Albania. He lived in Vlora and had rented an apartment in Tirana, which he is suspected of using as a hideout.

Duka was arrested near Rruga e Kosovarëve in the capital. During searches, police found and seized €8,200, two mobile phones and clothing suspected of having been used in the robberies.

Albanian authorities say he was identified using special investigative methods, technological systems and clothing analysis, despite attempts to conceal his face.

Investigations are ongoing to fully document the two robberies in Tirana and determine whether the arrested man had links to criminal activity in Greece.