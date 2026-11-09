Biden: Trump must be held accountable for January 6 attack for the rest of his life

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has renewed his sharp criticism of Donald Trump in his new memoir, blaming him for inciting the January 6, 2021, insurrection, attacking U.S. institutions and spreading hatred.

“What Trump did that day must never be forgotten,” Biden writes.

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The political clash between the two former U.S. presidents continues even after Biden’s departure from the White House. In his new book, he revisits the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, one of the most serious episodes in American politics.

In “Promise Me, America” (Promise Me, Dad), Biden claims Trump led an insurrection aimed at staying in power despite American voters having decided he should leave the White House.

In an excerpt from the book published by The Atlantic, the former president rejects efforts to portray the attack as a peaceful protest and says neither Trump nor his supporters can be excused on that basis.

“What Trump did on January 6, 2021, must never be forgotten. It should follow him to his grave,” Biden writes.

He recalls that protesters headed to the Capitol to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. Biden also criticizes Trump’s decision to pardon more than 1,500 people convicted for their participation in the events of January 6.

In his memoir, Biden extends his criticism to the way the Trump administration governed, saying it sought to damage American institutions and undo much of his predecessor’s legacy.

He expresses frustration over the reversal of policies adopted during his presidency, particularly measures to combat climate change.

According to Biden, Trump did not try to build on the achievements of previous administrations but seemed determined to dismantle them.

The former U.S. president also takes aim at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the new administration’s decisions following Trump’s return to power.

A separate section of the book is devoted to Biden’s meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, a few days after the 2020 presidential election.

According to Biden’s account, Trump told him during their conversation: “You know, Joe, if it weren’t for politics, I think we’d be good friends.”

Trump had also expressed relief that he would not have to face Biden as a candidate at that time, Biden continues in his memoir.

The former president says the meeting lasted two hours and that he tried to explain the main foreign policy issues to Trump, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, NATO, the conflict in the Middle East and relations with China.

According to Biden, however, Trump was more interested in the personalities of world leaders than in the importance of international relations.

The meeting left Biden concerned that his successor would undo a substantial portion of the work carried out during his four years as president.