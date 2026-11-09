Erzen Elezi: Tetovo Hospital is moving in the right direction, with 162 people hired

Erzen Elezi, director of Tetovo Hospital, appeared on Telegrafi Macedonia’s PodGo program, where he discussed the hospital’s work, hiring and planned investments.

According to Elezi, 162 people have been hired during his tenure, and the number is expected to reach 200. He said another 22 administrative staff members will be hired next week. Meanwhile, the number of medical residents expected to be admitted has risen from 22 to 42 following an official document received from the Ministry of Health.

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Elezi said Tetovo Hospital is moving in the right direction, but that patients and citizens should judge the work done. He said the hospital provides citizens with the care they need, although staff shortages have meant that patients in serious cases have been sent to clinics in Skopje.

Discussing the investment announced by the World Bank, the director said three new buildings will be constructed at Tetovo Hospital and the internal medicine and surgical facilities will be fully renovated.

Elezi, who worked as a urologist for many years, was also asked about prostate cancer. He stressed that patients should not neglect regular checkups: preventive care should begin with a family doctor, while a urologist should be seen every six months. According to him, there have been 465 new patients with prostate cancer within the year.