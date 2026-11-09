Erzen Elezi: Tetovo Hospital is moving in the right direction, with 162 people hired

Erzen Elezi: Tetovo Hospital is moving in the right direction, with 162 people hired

Erzen Elezi, director of Tetovo Hospital, appeared on Telegrafi Macedonia’s PodGo program, where he discussed the hospital’s work, hiring and planned investments.

According to Elezi, 162 people have been hired during his tenure, and the number is expected to reach 200. He said another 22 administrative staff members will be hired next week. Meanwhile, the number of medical residents expected to be admitted has risen from 22 to 42 following an official document received from the Ministry of Health.

Të lidhura

None found

Elezi said Tetovo Hospital is moving in the right direction, but that patients and citizens should judge the work done. He said the hospital provides citizens with the care they need, although staff shortages have meant that patients in serious cases have been sent to clinics in Skopje.

Discussing the investment announced by the World Bank, the director said three new buildings will be constructed at Tetovo Hospital and the internal medicine and surgical facilities will be fully renovated.

Elezi, who worked as a urologist for many years, was also asked about prostate cancer. He stressed that patients should not neglect regular checkups: preventive care should begin with a family doctor, while a urologist should be seen every six months. According to him, there have been 465 new patients with prostate cancer within the year.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 16:16

Tags: , , , ,
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments

VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments
Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections

Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections
Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion

Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion
After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia

After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet