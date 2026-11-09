Gucati seeks an answer from PDK on the law on the Specialist Chambers: Injured people remain in hospital after protests

Hysni Gucati, chairman of OVL-UÇK, has asked the Democratic Party of Kosovo to respond to questions about the law on the Specialist Chambers.

Speaking about the aftermath of the protests, he said people had been injured and that some remain in hospital.

Të lidhura None found

Gucati said they feel angry because they were beaten and left bloodied, and still have people in hospital.

He also called on PDK to answer for its responsibility regarding developments related to the law on the Specialist Chambers.