Koçani court rejects Iva Mihailova’s request to attend trial online

The court in Koçani has rejected a request by Iva Mihailova, who has fled, to join her trial hearings by video link.

Mihailova, 23, fled to Bulgaria and is being prosecuted at the Basic Court in Koçani over a fatal traffic accident. She told “BNT” that her lawyer had already submitted a request for her to attend the next hearing, scheduled for today, online.

Të lidhura None found

In an interview with “BNT”, Mihailova made serious allegations against North Macedonia’s police, accusing them of psychological abuse, surveillance and unlawful searches while she was in Koçani.

According to “BNT”, which is following the hearing in Koçani, prosecutor Igorço Krstov opposed the request. He said the defendant could appear in court in person and take part in the main hearing, as she had done at previous hearings.

The prosecution said Mihailova had failed to comply with the measures intended to ensure her presence and had fled deliberately and knowingly. On that basis, it said, she had chosen for the proceedings to continue without her.