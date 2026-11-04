Democratic victory in US draws reactions from world leaders: A vote against hate and elite privilege

The outcome of the US midterm elections, won by the Democrats, has prompted reactions from governments and politicians around the world. It could have a significant impact on international trade, global security and energy prices.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wrote on X that Americans had voted the previous day against policies that, he said, serve only to impoverish people. He also described the vote as a rejection of hate, sexism, climate change denial and elite privilege. Sánchez said the same thing had happened in Brazil, had just happened in the US and would soon happen in Spain.

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European Parliament Vice-President Christel Schaldemose said in a post on X that the result could bolster support for Ukraine, the green transition and relations with the rest of the world. She clarified that this did not mean everything would change for the better and stressed that the European Union must continue its efforts to strengthen its independence and resilience.

Speaking to SKAI television, Greek government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said Greece’s relations with the United States would remain strong regardless of the election outcome. He called the US a strategic ally and said major projects and agreements between the two countries would not be affected. He said key US congressional committees were expected to include representatives with whom the Greek government has very good relations.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre described the result as a powerful political signal of a shift in direction among American voters. He said voices were emerging in US politics whose positions were closer to Norway’s than those of the president and his administration, particularly on climate, the environment, foreign policy and development aid.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the results would usher in a new era in international relations. Speaking to reporters, he said the Democrats had taken control of the Senate and the House of Representatives, adding that the American people had spoken.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was more reserved. According to Russia’s state news agency RIA, he called for the final results to be awaited and said the Democratic Party leadership’s stance on relations with Russia was deeply negative, but not new. Ryabkov added that Russia’s position on Ukraine and Moscow’s foreign policy would continue to be determined by the Russian president’s directives, regardless of political changes in other countries.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara stressed that the Japan-US alliance remained the cornerstone of Japan’s foreign and security policy, regardless of the election outcome. Amid an increasingly uncertain international situation, he described a strong alliance as essential both to Japan’s national interests and to global peace and stability.