Hungary opens secret archives from the communist era, tens of thousands of files published online

Hungarian authorities have made tens of thousands of secret intelligence files from the communist era available to the public. The files can now be examined through a digital platform.

The newly released materials shed light on the extensive network of collaborators and agents who monitored citizens on behalf of the regime for years.

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The release began on November 4, 2026, a date of historical significance marking 70 years since Soviet tanks entered Budapest on November 4, 1956, crushing the Hungarian uprising that had begun on October 23 of that year.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar described the move as the fulfillment of an important pledge, emphasizing that more than 36 years after the collapse of communism, the country was moving toward transparency and confronting the legacy of its past.

“Now, after 36 years, we are keeping the promise of regime change,” Magyar said, announcing that citizens can already search around 60,000 names.

Another set of documents is expected to be made public in February 2027. The archive is incomplete, however, because many files were destroyed during the unrest of 1956 and in 1988–1989, shortly before the communist system fell.

The prime minister urged citizens to approach the release with care and respect, warning that some information could be painful for the families of people named in the documents.

“I urge everyone to accept this belated opening of the archives with dignity and humanity, because many families will encounter difficult information about a relative who is no longer alive. You cannot come to terms with trauma without conversations and questions,” he said.

Until now, access to these materials was limited. Apart from researchers, individuals could request information only from their own file or those of close relatives. Under the new rule, anyone will be able to search the intelligence archives through the website.

During the Cold War, intelligence services in Eastern European countries, including Hungary and East Germany, relied on a dense network of informants recruited through blackmail, intimidation or payment.

In Hungary, around 55,000 secret informants were registered between 1956 and 1989. They watched friends, family members, neighbors and colleagues, reporting any sign of opposition to the regime or Western influence. The information they gathered often led to arrests and interrogations.

Some clandestine meetings took place in apartments in central Budapest known as “K apartments,” which served as meeting points for secret police agents and their collaborators.

The documents are managed by the Historical Archives of the Hungarian State Security and include the names of around 50,000–60,000 people who collaborated with the communist regime’s intelligence services.

Unlike Hungary, other former Eastern Bloc countries have taken a more restrictive approach to opening their archives. Poland has made documents available for some time but does not allow unrestricted searches. Germany has imposed restrictions on Stasi files, while the Czech Republic has not put all its materials into an online database.

Hungarian officials stress that transparency and knowledge of history are essential prerequisites for a functioning democratic state. Some sensitive personal data will remain protected, however, including medical information and details about addictions and sexual orientation.