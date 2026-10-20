Will Hamza step down as PDK leader? Jakupi outlines the consequences of a new party race

Bedri Hamza’s statement that he does not plan to seek another term as leader of the Democratic Party of Kosovo has sparked debate over the future of the party’s leadership and the reasons that may have led to this position.

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Analyst Zejnulla Jakupi, speaking to “Bota sot,” said the announcement should be treated with caution. According to him, in the current situation, the PDK needs stability and continuity more than a new electoral process within the party.

Jakupi believes that Hamza’s possible decision not to seek another term should not immediately be viewed as an indication of a poor political result.

“Reports of Bedri Hamza’s possible departure from the leadership of the PDK should not be interpreted hastily, as they do not necessarily mean that the party leader must be replaced. On the contrary, this discussion could be seen as an argument for his continuation at the head of the party, given his balancing role, measured approach and political style, which is not inclined toward constant confrontations,” he said.

According to the analyst, the PDK needs leadership that preserves internal balances and does not create unnecessary political tensions.

“During this period, the PDK needs unity, stability and continuity. Mr. Hamza has demonstrated a more inclusive and less confrontational approach—elements that take on particular importance at a time when the party is facing significant political and institutional challenges,” Jakupi stressed.

He underscored that the main issue is not replacing one name with another, but preserving the balance among the party’s structures.

“Sami Lushtaku and Vlora Çitaku, because of their different profiles and political approaches, are important figures for the PDK’s structure. The challenge is to preserve the balance between experience, political energy and the need for consensus, rather than simply replacing one figure with another,” he said.

Jakupi warned that launching a new leadership contest could cause uncertainty and internal debates, while the PDK is facing more important political and institutional issues.

“Developments related to The Hague and their political and institutional consequences require responsibility, coordination and a clear position. In such circumstances, launching a new process to elect the party leader could create unnecessary uncertainty, fuel internal clashes and affect the party’s political direction,” he said.

The analyst noted that any change at the helm of the PDK could affect not only its leadership composition, but also the party’s strategy, priorities and political positioning.

“A change in leadership is not merely a matter of names. It may be accompanied by a review of the party’s priorities, strategy and positions toward developments in the country. Therefore, the decision should be made with consideration not only for the PDK’s internal interests, but also for its responsibility toward the electorate and political processes in Kosovo,” Jakupi said.

He also referred to Bedri Hamza’s stance during the night of the vote on the president, emphasizing that the position of a party leader can directly influence institutional developments.

“Mr. Hamza’s stance on the night when the vote concerning the president took place deserves to be analyzed in the context of his political decisions and positions. This case shows that the positioning of a party leader can have a direct impact on institutions and that a change in leadership could also lead to different ways of making political decisions,” he said.

Jakupi believes that the PDK’s focus should be on preserving unity, strengthening its structures and addressing future challenges, rather than creating a new internal crisis.

“Instead of focusing on a race for a new leader, the PDK should prioritize unity, consolidating its structures and addressing the challenges ahead. Continuing with the current composition, with Mr. Hamza at the helm, could guarantee stability at a time when the party needs coordination and political clarity,” he stressed.

According to the analyst, the debate should not be limited to the name of the person who will lead the PDK, but should also include the leadership model that best serves its stability.

“The PDK must show that it knows how to manage challenges without creating unnecessary internal crises. The question is not only who will be leader, but also which leadership model best serves the party’s stability and political interests. Under current circumstances, continuity, preserving internal balance and a non-confrontational approach should be among the PDK’s main priorities,” Zejnulla Jakupi concluded to “Bota sot.”