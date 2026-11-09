Azemi: Earnings exceeding 2,000 euros are encouraging specialist doctors to stay in or return to Kosovo

Egzon Azemi, a member of parliament from the Vetëvendosje Movement, said specialist doctors in Kosovo receive a monthly salary of 1,430 euros and are paid approximately 300 euros for weekend on-call shifts.

In a Facebook post, he said that when a specialist works at least two on-call shifts a month, their monthly earnings exceed 2,000 euros.

Të lidhura None found

Azemi said this has helped persuade specialists to stay in Kosovo and return from other countries.

“This has undoubtedly helped keep specialists from leaving and, on the contrary, has even encouraged them to return to Kosovo from other countries,” Azemi wrote.