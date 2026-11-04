Attacked by wild animals or killed? 53-year-old found dead on Mount Bulqiza as gunshot wound is detected

Yesterday, a 53-year-old man from Bulqiza was found dead on Mount Bulqiza. Following a forensic examination in Tirana, a gunshot wound and a bullet in the victim’s chest were reportedly detected.

Initial reports suggested that the man might have been attacked by wild animals, but the discovery of signs of a gunshot wound has led investigators to examine that possibility as well.

Të lidhura None found

Prosecutors and investigators are continuing their work to establish the circumstances of the incident and determine the cause of death.