After 23 years of being priced in euros, apartments begin selling in lek, indirectly pushing prices higher

The euro’s decline has led apartment prices in the country to be quoted in the local currency for the first time in 23 years. Real estate agents say the change, which began three months ago, is spreading across the property market, including sales of apartments under pre-sale contracts, completed apartments and resales.

From mid-2016, the euro began a steady decline, falling below the 90-lek threshold for the first time today.

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Compared with its historic high of 142.8 lek, recorded on June 9, 2011, the European currency has lost around 37% of its value, reaching a new historic low on November 20, below the 90-lek threshold.

Following the transition of the early 1990s, durable goods such as homes and cars were mostly sold in foreign currency because of uncertainty surrounding the local currency.

At first, sales were made in dollars. From 2003, when the euro reached parity with and then surpassed the dollar on foreign exchange markets, it also began to become Albanians’ preferred currency, and payments for cars, apartments and other goods shifted from dollars to euros.

However, because of the euro’s steep depreciation, property prices in the national sales market are now moving toward the lek, according to real estate agents, to avoid uncertainty caused by exchange-rate fluctuations.

Apartment demand stagnates, while towers and villas face difficulties

The shift in the currency used for sales comes at a time when the property market is also facing stagnant demand, while prices have remained unchanged.

But the move to the lek has not been accompanied by lower apartment prices. On the contrary, in some cases properties are being offered at higher prices, despite stagnant demand.

This means the lek’s strengthening is not necessarily translating into savings for buyers, as developers seek to protect sale values from exchange-rate fluctuations.

In effect, prices have risen solely because of the exchange rate. For example, if an apartment that previously sold for 300,000 euros is now priced at 30 million lek, that amount converts to 330,000 euros at the current exchange rate, or around 11% more.

Builders also raised concerns about demand for luxury properties at the economic forum organized by Monitor, “Top 200.”

In September 2026, real estate agents said demand for apartment purchases in Tirana was declining.

They said the drop in demand for properties around two months earlier was influenced by a fall in demand from buyers whose funding came from informal money, amid intensified SPAK investigations into political and business figures.

In the housing segment, demand fell because prices had become unaffordable.

In Tirana, apartments in residential towers are selling for more than 6,000 euros per square meter.

This double-digit price growth, detached from the pace of income growth, has revived debate over whether the property market is becoming overvalued and whether there is a risk of a bubble forming.

According to INSTAT data, by the second quarter of 2026, the average gross monthly salary for an employee had reached 92,000 lek./Monitor