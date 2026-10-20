Ziadin Sela challenges Mickoski: Let him prove his Macedonian identity with an official document

Ziadin Sela challenges Mickoski: Let him prove his Macedonian identity with an official document

The president of the Albanian League, Ziadin Sela, publicly called on Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski to present an official document proving his ethnic identity. The request was made tonight during the “Debat në SHENJA” program.

Të lidhura

None found

“Let Hristijan Mickoski prove to me today, through a document issued by state institutions, whether he is Macedonian or not. He can contact Jeton Shasivari to obtain this document. Such an identity is not listed on a birth certificate,” Sela said.

He added that the Constitutional Court had abolished this option, while the Constitution provides for the state to determine national identity. “I ask this state, which guarantees my national identity, to issue me a document proving my ethnic identity,” Sela said. /SHENJA/


Shtuar 20.10.2026 10:33

Tags: ,
VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education

VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education
From a just protest to unjust violence

From a just protest to unjust violence
University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!

University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!
Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…

Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…
Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system

Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system
DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language

DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language
Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28

Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28
Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing

Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing