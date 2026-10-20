Ziadin Sela challenges Mickoski: Let him prove his Macedonian identity with an official document

The president of the Albanian League, Ziadin Sela, publicly called on Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski to present an official document proving his ethnic identity. The request was made tonight during the “Debat në SHENJA” program.

Të lidhura None found

“Let Hristijan Mickoski prove to me today, through a document issued by state institutions, whether he is Macedonian or not. He can contact Jeton Shasivari to obtain this document. Such an identity is not listed on a birth certificate,” Sela said.

He added that the Constitutional Court had abolished this option, while the Constitution provides for the state to determine national identity. “I ask this state, which guarantees my national identity, to issue me a document proving my ethnic identity,” Sela said. /SHENJA/