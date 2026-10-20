Customs seize gold jewelry in Bogorodica, criminal charges filed against Tetovo resident

Customs seize gold jewelry in Bogorodica, criminal charges filed against Tetovo resident

At the Bogorodica border crossing, customs officers seized gold jewelry worth four million denars that a Tetovo resident, the owner of a jewelry store, is suspected of attempting to hide in a neck pillow and smuggle into the country. The news was announced by the Customs Administration of Macedonia.

Të lidhura

None found

Criminal charges have been filed against the suspect for smuggling, an offense punishable under the Criminal Code.

The case was uncovered during the inspection of a bus operating on the Istanbul–Gostivar route. Passengers were asked whether they had any goods to declare, but none reported anything, prompting the authorities to carry out a more thorough inspection.

During the inspection, 77 pieces of gold jewelry with a total weight of 612 grams were found in the neck pillow carried by the suspect.

Evidence collected during the preliminary investigation by the Investigation Department indicates that the person had purchased the jewelry from a jewelry store in Istanbul. He is suspected of intending to bring it illegally into the country and sell it at his own jewelry store./Telegrafi/


Shtuar 20.10.2026 10:32

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