Young people brutalized by violence/Rama promises police officers: 2,500 euros for those on the front line! We will also raise salaries starting in January

Prime Minister Edi Rama said that, starting on January 1, salaries for State Police officers would be increased. At the conference, Rama said that all officers who had been on the streets during the student protest would receive a bonus of 2,500 euros each.

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During the meeting with the police officers, Rama also announced that their salaries would be increased considerably on January 1.

“

It is not something I am saying today as a result of what is happening. We met several weeks ago, now that they are preparing the new budget, and the minister has also said publicly that we will significantly increase your salaries. At the very beginning, when we found the police betrayed and abandoned, with some officers here pushing cars because they had run out of fuel on the roads, we carried out a significant increase at that time to tell the police that you are the foundation of the state. But over the years, the truth is that we have not increased your salaries enough. We were discussing this several weeks ago.

So, with the new budget, starting in January, your salaries will be increased considerably. On the other hand, for all your resistance, sacrifice, courage and, above all, the dignity with which you are facing not only these people but also those who massacre the police on television screens and demand that the police surrender, we will immediately make a sum of 2,500 euros available for every officer who is on this front, because in addition to the stress, you also have the need to spend money on extra things at this moment. And we decided to do this without making any distinction,” Rama said.