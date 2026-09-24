Court orders CNN, MS NOW and Politico back to the White House

Journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico will regain access to the White House, after a federal judge ordered President Donald Trump’s administration to revoke the exclusion. According to the court’s assessment, the measure is likely in violation of constitutional guarantees for press freedom.

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The decision was made by federal judge Tim Kelly, following a complaint filed by the three media organizations against the restriction imposed by the Trump administration on September 18.

The case marks one of the sharpest clashes between the U.S. administration and the media. The White House had argued that the way the three media outlets reported on its actions was the reason for denying access.

Trump had criticized them on social media for their coverage of his administration’s policies and actions, saying that CNN, MS NOW and Politico “should not be allowed to write or broadcast fiction and lies all the time.”

The U.S. Department of Justice defended the access restriction, arguing that it was related to national security matters.

Judge Kelly, however, found that the ban is likely not in compliance with constitutional protections for press freedom. He therefore ordered the return of access to the White House for journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico.