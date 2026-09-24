Helped Ergys Agasi with secret information, former SHISH head Vlora Hyseni appears today at the Special Court

On 23.09.2026, the Special Prosecution Office against Corruption and Organized Crime submitted to the Special Court requests for the questioning of three persons under investigation, within criminal proceedings no. 20/1 of 2025. According to the announcement, the persons under investigation are Vlora Hyseni, Fatjon Kalluçi and Embro Sulejmani.

Të lidhura None found

Vlora Hyseni, former director of the State Intelligence Service, is suspected of the criminal offenses provided by articles 302/2 and 295/a/1 of the Criminal Code, and the security measure “house arrest” has been imposed on her. Fatjon Kalluçi, suspected under article 295/a/1, and Embro Sulejmani, suspected under article 302/2, have been deprived of their liberty with the measure “arrest in prison.”

The Prosecution notes that public and media interest in this matter is high. The court hearings are scheduled for today, 24.09.2026, when Fatjon Kalluçi and Embro Sulejmani will be questioned at 09:00, while Vlora Hyseni will appear in court at 12:00.