Helped Ergys Agasi with secret information, former SHISH head Vlora Hyseni appears today at the Special Court

On 23.09.2026, the Special Prosecution Office against Corruption and Organized Crime submitted to the Special Court requests for the questioning of three persons under investigation, within criminal proceedings no. 20/1 of 2025. According to the announcement, the persons under investigation are Vlora Hyseni, Fatjon Kalluçi and Embro Sulejmani.

Të lidhura

None found

Vlora Hyseni, former director of the State Intelligence Service, is suspected of the criminal offenses provided by articles 302/2 and 295/a/1 of the Criminal Code, and the security measure “house arrest” has been imposed on her. Fatjon Kalluçi, suspected under article 295/a/1, and Embro Sulejmani, suspected under article 302/2, have been deprived of their liberty with the measure “arrest in prison.”

The Prosecution notes that public and media interest in this matter is high. The court hearings are scheduled for today, 24.09.2026, when Fatjon Kalluçi and Embro Sulejmani will be questioned at 09:00, while Vlora Hyseni will appear in court at 12:00.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 08:55

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed

Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed
Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet

Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet
Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday

Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday
Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected

Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet