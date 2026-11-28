The Shkodra First Instance Court imposed the security measure of “detention in prison” on Vinçesk Piroli and Kristjan Ymeri (Shkambi), who are suspected of killing former police officer Frrok Lleshaj. The incident occurred on August 4, 2025, in the village of Paçram, Vau i Dejës.

Following an investigation that lasted around a year, the Shkodra Prosecutor’s Office suspects that Piroli and Ymeri were the men who carried out the killing of the former police officer. According to the prosecution, their identification is based on security camera footage, telephone records and testimony collected during the investigation.

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Sources say that, based on a review of the camera footage, the two suspects were seen moving near the area where the crime occurred. They are suspected of having previously followed a route that began in Fushë-Kruja, where they are believed to have obtained the weapons, continued along the old Lezhë-Shkodër road and ended at the crime scene.

The investigative file also includes the testimony of a person who is in prison. He stated that the perpetrators of the killing were Vinçesk Piroli and Kristjan Ymeri. Although he has not been granted the status of a cooperating witness, according to the prosecution, the witness said that he knows the two men and is aware of their involvement in the crime.

During the court hearing, the lawyers for the two suspects challenged the charges and denied that their clients had any connection to the killing. Instead of imprisonment, they requested that the measure of “house arrest” be imposed.

Piroli and Ymeri also denied the charges. Vinçesk Piroli stated that he had not committed the killing and that he was facing persecution by the justice system because of media reports in which his name had been mentioned. He also questioned the testimony against him, claiming that the person accusing him has mental health problems and that his statements are not based on facts.

Kristjan Ymeri said that he is a family-oriented and peaceful man, while denying any involvement in the crime or in the killing of the former police officer.

The defense also requested that a psychiatric evaluation be carried out to assess the mental state of the witness who identified the two suspects as the perpetrators of the crime.

One line of the investigation concerns a contract killing carried out for payment, with possible revenge as the motive. The suspicions are linked to previous conflicts involving the Lleshaj family, which, according to sources, has been involved in at least two serious incidents: a confrontation with cousins in which one person was killed, and another killing in Greece.

Frrok Lleshaj had previously served a 25-year prison sentence. Two years after his release from prison, he had returned to the village of Paçram, where he worked in livestock farming until he was killed on August 4, 2025.

Vinçesk Piroli and Kristjan Ymeri are charged with the criminal offenses of “Premeditated murder” and “Unauthorized possession of weapons and ammunition.” The decision to impose the security measure does not constitute a finding of guilt against them.