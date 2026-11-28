The new rules for approving, extending and ending sick leave will take effect on December 1.

Under the new regulation, a family doctor will have the right to approve sick leave for a period of up to five days.

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When absence from work exceeds five days, the patient must undergo the necessary diagnostic examinations and submit a report from a specialist, which will also determine the duration of the leave.

When sick leave is requested for more than 15 days, the decision will be made only after approval by the medical commission of the Health Insurance Fund.

The leave will begin on the day of the examination or the following day. Retroactive opening will be allowed only when there are justified reasons and for a period of no more than one day before the examination. It will end on the last day of the approved period or, at the latest, one day afterward.

If the opening of another period of sick leave for the same diagnosis is requested within less than 30 days, prior approval from the medical commission will be mandatory.

After discharge from hospital treatment, sick leave may continue retroactively for a maximum of five calendar days, but only with the commission’s approval.

When sick leave is opened, the patient will be given a certificate, while the ISR form will be issued after the leave has ended.