Vehicle traffic blocked in central Gračanica

Kosovo Police have halted vehicle traffic in central Gračanica in order to make it easier for Serb residents to move toward the town’s monastery.

A mass is being held at this monastery for the so-called “Vidovdan.”

Të lidhura

None found

As the number of visitors heading toward the monastery increases, flags with Orthodox religious symbols can also be seen among them, including a portrait of Jesus Christ.

Also, some of the worshippers on their way to the monastery courtyard are carrying large wooden crosses.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 10:20

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