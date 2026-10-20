Unrest in Italy: 500 additional soldiers in Milan after two days of violence, looting, and clashes

After two days of violent unrest in Milan, which saw clashes between protesters and police, burning of trash bins, property damage, and looting of shops, the Italian government is expected to deploy an additional 500 military troops for the city’s security.

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The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing League party. In a social media post, he declared that the government will move from statements to concrete actions to guarantee order in Milan.

The decision is expected to be part of the new security package, which will be discussed at the government cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Meanwhile, concern over the return of violence has led many businesses in the city center to close earlier, while storefronts have been reinforced with boards and protective panels.

During the weekend, hundreds of people, many of them suspected to be minors, were involved in acts of violence following a protest that had begun peacefully. The gathering was held against the deterioration of public services and the rising cost of living.

Among the looted targets were the sporting goods stores Decathlon and Arc’teryx, as well as the mobile operator Vodafone. In luxury shopping areas, including Via Montenapoleone and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, businesses removed products from display windows and increased security measures.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence and held a meeting on Monday with ministers and heads of security institutions to analyze the situation. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the government will respond firmly to attacks against the state, also warning of measures to curb violence committed by minors.

According to Italian police data, 271 young people were detained during Sunday’s unrest in Milan. Of those taken to police stations, 32 were arrested, including 23 minors, while 28 others were reported to judicial authorities.

The clashes extended beyond Milan. Incidents were recorded in other northern Italian cities, such as Bologna, Brescia, Bergamo, and Turin, where 28 protesters were arrested.

Authorities are also considering stricter legal changes, including extending preventive detention for minors and measures against violent youth groups. These developments come at a time when France is also facing violent protests, fueled by discontent over the rising cost of living and weakening public services.