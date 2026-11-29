Erjon Vishkulli reacted after Democratic Party MP Kliti Hoti was injured by a rubber bullet during the latest protest. Vishkulli himself suffered serious eye injuries after being struck by the same weapon during earlier protests.

Vishkulli notes that institutions react quickly when a political representative is injured, but cases involving seriously wounded protesters have still not received the response required by justice.

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“When a member of parliament is affected, the reaction is immediate and a solution is found within the day. Meanwhile, for those who have struck citizens and left people injured, even at risk of losing their lives, justice has still not provided the response the people demand and deserve,” Vishkulli wrote.

At the conclusion of his statement, he raises questions about what he describes as unequal treatment by the institutions.

“Why are there two standards? Why does justice act quickly for some, while remaining silent for others? Why this ugly compromise?”